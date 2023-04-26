College Professor Wanted to Rape 7-Year-Old Girl, Promised Chocolate Bar and Ariel Doll: Police

A college professor is under arrest in California after attempting to meet up with an undercover FBI agent and his fictitious 7-year-old "niece" through a dating app

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 01:02 PM
Rod Githens, Ph.D.
Rod Githens. Photo: Rodgithens.com

A university professor has been arrested in California after authorities say he tried to meet up with a man he met on a dating app and the man's fictitious 7-year-old niece.

However, the man turned out to be an FBI agent posing as the girl's uncle. The University of the Pacific professor, identified by authorities as Rod Githens, was soon taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the university did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but told local ABC 10 on Wednesday the professor "was immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave" once the university was aware of his arrest. The school is also "launching an independent review by an external investigator," its spokesperson told the outlet.

A report by The Daily Beast was the first to identify Githens as the man police arrested earlier in the week.

A criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE alleges Githens, 45, communicated with the undercover FBI agent for nearly a month after matching with the profile on the Grindr app, which used the hashtags "dirty," "discreet," "curious," and "parent." Authorities allege Githens found the FBI agent's profile in late March by searching the keyword "parent" in the app.

Githens, who used the name "Tod" online, allegedly suggested they move their conversation to the Telegram instant messaging app, according to the criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of California. (Telegram is known to be more secure for its users.) The undercover agent described himself as an uncle who "had a 7-year-old niece with whom he was sexually active."

Throughout their conversations, Githens allegedly described kids as "property" and revealed how he attempted to have sex with other young children in the past — including a planned trip to Hawaii to meet with another man he met on Grindr who allegedly agreed to let him have sexual interactions with his 1-year-old godson, per the complaint. But Githens allegedly explained the trip to Hawaii never happened because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Rod Githens
Rod Githens. Rod Githens Facebook

The undercover agent eventually convinced Githens to send multiple selfies, which police used to identify the professor, the criminal complaint alleges.

In an attempt to convince the agent and his purported niece to meet up, Githens allegedly wrote that he'd bring the 7-year-old's "favorite chocolate bar" and an "Ariel doll" from The Little Mermaid.

Githens and the undercover agent had allegedly scheduled several times to meet in order for the professor to "get comfortable with each other in order for Githens to have sex with [the FBI agent's] purported 7-year-old niece," the criminal complaint says. All of these meetings were canceled by Githens, however, the filing says.

"Honestly I'm not assuming we'll ever meet," Githens allegedly wrote to the undercover agent at one point. "Guys always flake. Always."

In order to arrest Githens, the West Sacramento Police Department worked with the FBI, contacting the professor to tell him they'd found packages he once reported stolen. Authorities told Githens he needed to come into the West Sacramento police station. Githens was pulled over and arrested after leaving his house on April 19, and authorities questioned him and reviewed data on his phone, which allegedly included the Telegram app and the history of messages he shared with the FBI agent.

Githens is facing charges of "receipt and distribution of images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

According to CBS News, the University of the Pacific has removed Githen's professional page from its website, though a cached version shows he was an associate professor and the Program Lead for the Organizational Innovation and Change Program at the school.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 connected to a certified crisis counselor.

