Recent College Grad With 'Giving Spirit' Is Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide Outside N.H. Mall

A 21-year-old New Hampshire woman who had just started her first job after graduating from college in the spring was murdered last week outside a mall by her longtime boyfriend, who then killed himself.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, 22-year-old Alexander Thorne shot Zoe Desmarais once in the head Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Steeplegate Mall in Concord, New Hampshire.

Thorne then shot himself in the head.

A motive is unknown.

An ambulance transported Desmarais to Concord Hospital, where she later died from her wound.

Thorne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Relatives told investigators the couple had dated for several years.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money for Zoe’s impending funeral.

The page describes Zoe as a “beautiful and beloved” woman who “was looking forward to a promising future.”

It continues: “Like her mother, Zoe had a big heart and giving spirit. There are no words that can capture the gravity of her loss.”

Relatives for both of the deceased could not be reached for comment.