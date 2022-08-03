College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy

01 of 15 Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student Anna Jones. GoFundMe A former college professor has been charged in connection withthe murder of an 18-year-old incoming University of West Georgia freshman. According to a statement from the Carrollton Police Department, Richard Sigman, 47, has been "charged with murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones." Sigman, who is now fired from the university, got into a verbal altercation with someone the night of the shooting and was asked to leave a business after threatening the other person, according to the statement. "The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim," the statement alleges.

02 of 15 Music Student Shot to Death in New York Elizabeth Howell. elizabeth howell/ facebook In February 2022, 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell was shot to death near the State University of New York at Potsdam. According to NBC News, Howell was a music education student and expected to graduate this year. Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena, N.Y., was arrested the day after Howell's unconscious body was found and charged with second-degree murder. WWNY-TV reported that Snow pleaded not guilty to the murder charge as well as charges of manslaughter, assault and criminal use of a firearm. The murder weapon has still not been found.

03 of 15 U. Vermont Student Killed in Murder-Suicide Kayla Noonan/Facebook University of Vermont student, Kayla Noonan, 22, was found dead inside her friend's apartment in July 2022. The gunman, Mikal Dixon, 27, broke a window and entered the apartment with an AR-15 short barrel rifle, according to a press conference held by officials. Dixon then shot Noonan, her friend who lived at the residence and then himself, according to the press conference. The investigation is ongoing, but police say Noonan and the gunman knew each other prior to the shooting.

04 of 15 U. Mississippi Student Disappeared, Suspect Charged with Murder Jay Lee. Ole Miss Police Jay Lee, 20, was last seen on July 8, 2022, but is presumed dead. A 22-year-old man, Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., has now been charged in connection with the disappearance of the University of Mississippi student. It is unclear if Herrington has retained an attorney or entered a plea to the charges. The Oxford Police Department said in a press release that the investigation is ongoing.

05 of 15 U. Mississippi Student Killed by On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Brandon Theesfeld and Ally Kostial. Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP; Facebook On July 20, 2019, Ally Kostial's life was cut short by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brandon Theesfeld. Kostial was 21 years old when Theesfeld, 22 at the time, picked her up from her apartment, drove her to Sardis Lake in Oxford and shot her multiple times. Both were students at the University of Mississippi. Theesfeld was arrested on July 22, 2019. Before her death, Kostial told Theesfeld she might be pregnant. Days before the murder, Theesfeld told Kostial he was not interested in becoming a father, ordering her to terminate the possible pregnancy. After her murder, it was revealed she was not pregnant. In August 2021, Theesfeld pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence in prison.

06 of 15 Roommate Charged 15 Years After N.D. College Student Was Stabbed to Death Minot Police Department Anita Knutson was an 18-year-old student at Minot State University in North Dakota when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment on June 4, 2007. For 15 years, the case went unsolved. In March 2022, Nichole Rice — Knutson's former roommate — was charged with felony intentional murder in connection with Knutson's death. During a press conference, Minot Police Chief John Klug said Rice was always a person of interest, but authorities didn't have enough evidence at the time for an arrest. "I wish we could have solved this sooner but at the same time I'm glad to say that we have the person responsible for the murder of Anita Knutson in custody," he said. It is unclear if Rice has entered a plea to the charges.

07 of 15 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Stabbing at Lincoln University RS Gibbs Funeral Home In February 2022, three Lincoln University students were stabbed on campus, one fatally. 21-year-old Jawine Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while to two other victims, both 22 at the time, were rushed to a hospital and survived their injuries. The stabbing occurred after a fight broke out in the dormitory between a group of people. According to 6abc, 39-year-old Nydira Smith was arrested and charged in connection to the stabbings. Smith is the sister of one of the students who was involved in the fight, the outlet reported. Smith's trial has not began, and it is unclear if she's entered a plea to the charges.

08 of 15 Wis. College Student Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight Brittany Zimmerman. Courtesy Zimmermann Family University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmerman was murdered during the middle of the day on April 2, 2008 while she was in her apartment. She called 911, but it took police officers 48 minutes to arrive to her home. By that time, she had succumbed to her injuries. For almost 12 years, her case went unsolved — until March 2020 when police arrested a 53-year-old drifter, David Kahl, and charged him with first-degree intentional homicide, according to the Marshfield News Herald. It is unclear if he has entered a plea to the charges. NBC15 reports that a trial has been set for Kahl. It will begin January 18, 2023.

09 of 15 The Murders of Eric Plunkett and Benjamin Varner Eric Plunkett. courtesy plunkett family In September 2000, Eric Plunkett was bludgeoned to death in his dorm room and months later in February 2001, Benjamin Varner was fatally stabbed. They were both 19 at the time of their deaths and murdered in the same dormitory at Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Ex-student Joseph M. Mesa Jr. was sentenced to life in prison in 2002 for the murders.

10 of 15 A Close Friend Charged With Murder Alexis Crawford. Facebook Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student, went missing in 2019, and shortly after, her body was found. Her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend were arrested in connection with her death. Jordyn Jones, who was Crawford's roommate, and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, have been arrested and charged with Crawford's murder, but it is unclear if they have entered a plea to the charges. According to 11Alive, Jones and Brantley made their first court appearance in May 2022, and their attorneys asked for separate trials for the two.

11 of 15 Man Charged 9 Years After North Carolina College Student Was Murdered Faith Hedgepeth. Courtesy of Ronald Hedgepeth Faith Hedgepeth, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student, was only 19 years old when she was found beaten to death in her off-campus apartment on September 7, 2012. Although male DNA was found at the scene, her suspected killer was not captured for nearly a decade. In September 2021, Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares, 28, was arrested and charged in connection with the murder, the Chapel Hill Police Department announced during a press conference. According to abc11, the suspect was arrested after authorities used DNA ancestry technology and the DNA evidence that was found in Hedgepeth's rape kit, a wine bottle and a take-out bag that was found near her body with the message "I'M NOT STUPID [expletive], JEALOUS" written on it. It is unclear if Salguero-Olivares has retained an attorney or entered a plea, and the case is still active and ongoing.

12 of 15 Chicago Student Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide Brittany Nicole Kinlow. Facebook In May 2022, 23-year-old Brittany Nicole Kinlow was found dead in her apartment building's laundry room one week before she was set to graduate. According to Chicago police, her next-door neighbor, 26-year-old Jovan Cabrera, shot her to death before returning to his apartment and turning the gun on himself. It is unclear if the two knew each other, and the investigation is still ongoing.

13 of 15 Portland Student Killed, Former Football Player Arrested and Charged Amy Marluke Amara Marluke was attending Portland State University and was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Keenan Harpole, 20, before her murder, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE. In April 2022, 19-year-old Marluke was shot to death near the university's campus. Shortly after, police tracked Harpole down 180 miles away, and he agreed to turn himself in. He is now charged with Marluke's murder. On April 14, Harpole pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with her death, Oregon Live reported.

14 of 15 Barnard Student Murdered During Botched Robbery Tessa Majors. Tessa Majors/Instagram In 2019, Tessa Majors was brutally murdered in New York City's Morningside Park during a botched robbery. The 18-year-old Barnard College student was stabbed multiple times while attempting to fight off her attackers — who were three middle school boys. Two of the three boys were charges as adults. In 2021, 16-year-old Luchiano Lewis, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery and was sentenced to nine years to life in prison. In early 2022, 16-year-old Rashaun Weaver also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison. Both Lewis and Weaver were 14 at the time of the attack. The third boy, who was 13 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile facility. PEOPLE has not named the boy because he was charged as a juvenile. After the botched robbery, Majors managed to make it up the massive staircase in the park before collapsing. She was eventually rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.