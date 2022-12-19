College Basketball Player Found Shot Dead Inside Car at New Jersey Nature Preserve

Phil Urban, 20, was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a white Mercedes C300

By Christine Pelisek
Published on December 19, 2022 01:06 PM
Phil Urban
Phil Urban. Photo: Post University

A college basketball player was fatally shot Saturday at a New Jersey nature preserve.

Phil Urban, 20, was found "slumped over" in the driver's seat of a white Mercedes C300 at approximately 7 p.m. in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor's office said.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died.

The prosecutor's office said a preliminary investigation suggested that Urban "arranged to meet an acquaintance at the preserve and was shot at some point during the encounter."

Urban was a freshman at Post University in Connecticut.

The basketball team welcomed him to the organization on Twitter.

"WELCOME…Phil Urban. Phil is a 6'6 skilled wing from Manalapan NJ who can play multiple positions. We are excited about what Phil will add to our team both as a player and person."

Post University CEO & President John L. Hopkins said the university community was "heartbroken to learn of the death of freshman student, Philip Urban last night."

"As a member of the Men's basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom," he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. We hope that his family, friends and those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely difficult time."

No arrests have been made.

