College Admissions Scandal: Lori Loughlin Is 'Exasperated' Her Case Is Taking So Long, Says Source

It will be awhile before Lori Loughlin can put the college admissions scandal behind her — and the actress is “exasperated” that it’s taking so long.

Attorneys for Loughlin and several other defendants appeared in court on Monday for status hearings, and their next court date is on October 2. According to a source close to Loughlin, the long wait is excruciating.

“People who are not in the legal field often don’t understand how long these things take,” says the source. “Lori and Mossimo are seeing firsthand that court cases move slowly.”

“They’re having to come to terms with the fact that this isn’t going away anytime soon. This will be over their heads all summer long, and it could still be pending during the holidays. At this point, they have to get used to the new normal.”

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Loughlin and her husband J. Mossimo Giannulli, in the scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew. Neither Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, face charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

In April, the couple pleaded not guilty. They had previously turned down a plea deal because it included jail time.

The fallout has been swift and devastating for Loughlin. She was dropped by Hallmark Channel after the scandal broke.

In addition to being fired by Hallmark Channel, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Loughlin would not be returning to her role in Netflix’s Fuller House for the fifth and final season — which is set to premiere this fall. Sources told THR that production wouldn’t be impacted by Loughlin’s legal issues, as there were no current plans for her to return.

Reps for Loughlin and Giannulli have not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment. A trial date has not yet been set.

The source tells PEOPLE that Loughlin has little to do but to think about her defense.

“Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case,” the insider said in May. “She’s an active participant in her own defense, feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, she won’t be found guilty.”

As the case slowly proceeds, Loughlin “does not regret” her decision to plead not guilty, the source says. “She knows this could have been over if she had just pleaded guilty,” the source says. “But she truly doesn’t believe she’s guilty, and would never cop to doing something she didn’t do.”