Colin Kaepernick's New True Crime Series 'Killing County' Takes a Look Inside a Calif. Police Department

A new three-part true crime documentary premiering on Hulu uncovers the alleged corruption and cover-up happening within a small California town's police department, and one family's quest to uncover the truth.

Killing County, from executive producer Colin Kaepernick, tells the story of the Ramirez family and the deadly hotel shooting that changed their lives, catapulting them toward a struggle for justice and answers in their loved one's death.

All three episodes premiere Friday, Feb. 3 on Hulu, and explore the fatal officer-involved shooting of Jorge Ramirez, Jr. — a beloved father and son — along with the alleged corruption experienced by multiple families at the hands of local law enforcement.

(Watch an exclusive trailer below.)

According to KGET-TV, Ramirez was shot and killed by Bakersfield police officers in Sept. 2013, outside a Four Points Sheraton hotel, while reportedly working as an off-the-books informant.

No officers were charged in connection with the shooting, according to ABC 23. However, it was later revealed that BPD Detectives Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara were involved in making Ramirez an informant.

"The series takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California's heartland, where things are not always what they seem," the synopsis for the series reads. "A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth."

The documentary, narrated by actor André Holland, explores the distrust felt among the Ramirez's and other families toward the cops in a town of around 400,000 people that's just north of Los Angeles.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The synopsis continues: "Killing County is a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up. Raising the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can't trust?"

Watch the premiere of Killing County on Hulu on Friday, Feb. 3.