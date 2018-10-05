Aspiring Pastor Who Appeared to Blame Wife's Stabbing Murder on Cold Medicine Pleads Guilty

An aspiring pastor in North Carolina who said he discovered his wife fatally stabbed after waking from a haze he blamed on cold medicine has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, multiple news outlets report.

Matthew James Phelps, now 30, had been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Sept. 1, 2017 death of his wife, Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, 29.

Matthew Phelps called 911 and told the operator that he had consumed “more medicine than I should have.” He added, “I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good. A lot of times I can’t sleep at night. So I took some.”

“Oh my God,” he added. “She didn’t deserve this.”

Phelps had initially pleaded not guilty. But on Friday, when Judge Paul Ridgeway asked Phelps if he was admitting to the murder, Phelps answered “yes,” according to WRAL.

Phelps will spend the rest of his life in jail.

His lawyer Elliot Abrams told the The News & Observer of Charlotte, “He’s pleading to spend life in prison to avoid the possibility of death.”

As part of the plea agreement, Phelps will not be eligible for parole.

An autopsy showed that Lauren suffered 123 cuts and stab wounds in the attack at the couple’s two-bedroom Raleigh townhouse in the early morning hours of Sept. 1. Phelps dialed 911 at about 1:10 a.m. and voiced fears that he was responsible, according to a recording of the call previously obtained by PEOPLE.

“I had a dream, and then I turn on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” he told the 911 dispatcher. “I have blood all over me, and there’s a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it.”

Lauren, left, and Matthew Phelps Facebook

In documents used to obtain seven search warrants after the murder, investigators revealed that tensions had allegedly erupted between the couple over finances; that Phelps allegedly “was spending more money than the couple made”; and that Lauren allegedly “had recently taken drastic steps to limit her husband’s spending,” according to The News & Observer‘s review of those documents.

Despite being married for less than a year, Lauren was “preparing to end the relationship,” the documents allege.

‘Obsessed with’ American Psycho

In addition, “It was learned that Phelps was obsessed with the movie ‘American Psycho’ and [his] Instagram account shows numerous photographs of scenes from the movie and Phelps dressed as the main character,” a detective wrote in the documents. “The movie is about a serial killer, and Phelps expressed interest to a friend regarding what it would be like to kill someone.”

The documents further reveal that investigators found evidence suggesting Phelps had allegedly cleaned himself up before placing the 911 call, although he did have some blood on him when investigators reached the couple’s home.

Laura Hugelmaier Phelps Facebook

In court on Friday, prosecutors said that when Phelps was interviewed by police after the killings, he showed little emotion and did not shed actual tears.

Addressing his apparent claim that cold medicine might have led to his actions, prosecutors said that tests showed the amount of cold medicine he took did not rise to a toxic level.

The Charlotte News & Observer reports that “more than 50” supporters of Lauren were in court Friday morning to watch the sentencing. They wore buttons that featured Lauren’s picture and T-shirts that said #LaurensLight. WRAL estimated the crowd numbered more than 100 supporters.