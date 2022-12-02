Club Q Shooting Prompts Top Drag Queens to Hire Armed Security Guards: Report

Five people were killed and 18 were injured after a gunman opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 19

By Christine Pelisek
Published on December 2, 2022 04:45 PM
Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska
Jinkx Monsoon; Alaska Thunderf--- 5000.

Ever since the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., some of the nation's top drag performers have increased their security at performances, according to an NBC News report.

"We're trying to smile and make people happy for the holidays, and in the back of our heads we're thinking, 'I hope I don't get shot,'" Jinkx Monsoon, the two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner, told NBC News.

Monsoon, who is set to become the first drag performer to take on the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago on Broadway, said she has hired armed security and banned re-entries once her performances begin.

For months, she has employed metal detectors at the doors of her U.S. engagements and she has plotted escape routes.

Drag performer Alaska Thunderf--- 5000, said that since the Club Q shooting, police cars have been positioned down the street from some of her shows.

"It's mortifying that we even have to think about these things for something as joyous and celebratory as a drag show," Alaska said, NBC News reported. "Why do we have to be worried about where the exits are and where a safe route to get to safety is? It's terrifying, but that's the reality of it."

Club Q and the memorial for the victims of the shooting photographed in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Their decision to ramp up security comes as anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by media personalities and politicians responsible for the recent "Don't Say Gay" laws and "groomer" rhetoric over providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth has increased.

On Nov. 22, LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD released a report that found 124 incidents in 2022 of anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting specific drag events. The report said the bulk of the incidents occurred during Pride festivities.

The "violent rhetoric and incidents," have continued to increase, GLAAD wrote.

According to GLAAD, there have been eight anti-drag bills proposed this year.

To help those impacted by the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.

