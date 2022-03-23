Cleveland Man Accused of Killing Teen Girlfriend, Leaving Her Body on His Balcony for Months Until Eviction
An Ohio man is accused of killing his teen girlfriend and leaving her body on the balcony of his apartment.
Bennie Washington, 39, is facing charges of aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of 18-year-old Audreona Barnes, who was reported missing on July 30.
A housecleaner discovered her remains on March 17 on the top floor balcony of Washington's former apartment, FOX 8 reported.
Washington was evicted from the apartment on March 11.
Barnes' body was covered with clothes and blankets, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. She had been shot in the head.
"Detectives also found shell casing(s) near Barnes' body and an apparent defect on an interior wall of the apartment," the affidavit states.
Barnes visited a U.S. Army recruiting office the same day she disappeared, Cleveland.com reported.
Police said several complaints were filed "about the abrasive and erratic public behavior of Washington before his arrest," according to the affidavit. "Officers were led on a foot pursuit with Washington the day before his arrest, at which time he was alleged to have entered a stranger's house during the foot pursuit and eventually jumping out a window."
Washington was arraigned on Tuesday, FOX 8 reported, but it is unclear if he entered a plea.
He is being held on a $2 million bond.