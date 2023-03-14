Cleveland Kidnapping Survivor Michelle Knight Turns Tragedy to Triumph with Fundraiser 10 Years After Rescue

Michelle Knight plans to celebrate the anniversary of her freedom with a fundraising raffle and dinner for Unleashed Animal Rescue, a non-profit animal shelter she founded

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on March 14, 2023 04:07 PM
Deborah Feingold.

It has been nearly 10 years since Michelle Knight was rescued from being held captive inside a Cleveland home for more than a decade — and she plans to celebrate.

On May 6, the 10-year anniversary of her rescue, Knight will be raising money for her nonprofit group Unleashed Animal Rescue at a dinner and raffle. The title of the event is "Tragedy to Triumph: An Evening with Michelle Knight."

"Ever since I was a little girl, I always wanted to take care of animals — especially with my traumatic past with my childhood and what I went through in the house of horrors. I endured watching countless, sweet, precious animals being abused by Ariel Castro. They were starved, beaten and left for dead," Knight exclusively tells PEOPLE. "So I am standing up and being a voice for these precious animals. I found that when I was helping animals, in return, animals were helping me."

Knight, who founded the non-profit, accepts unwanted animals and nurtures them back to good health before connecting them with people, particularly those who need animal support, and placing them in forever homes.

"Our sole purpose is to make a difference in each person we touch," she says. "The impact that we are making on these sweet angels — animals and people — are giving them stepping stones to know they are not alone."

Knight, who legally changed her name to Lily Rose Lee, turned to equine therapy and animals to help her cope with the traumas of her past.

On May 6, 2013, Knight was rescued from a house in Cleveland where Castro held her captive along with Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus. The women endured unimaginable sexual and physical abuse until Berry escaped and called for help.

In the years that followed, Knight wrote two books, including the New York Times bestseller Finding Me, and she eventually fell in love. Nearly seven years ago, on the anniversary of her freedom, she married Michael Rodriguez, a man she met through mutual friends on Facebook.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

For years, Knight's day has begun at 4 a.m. when she wakes up and prepares to feed her many animals, which include dogs, chickens, birds, reptiles and a pony. Now, she has taken her passion for animals and created a nonprofit so she can help people feel better.

"God put me on this earth for a purpose. And I believe the purpose was to help animals and humans connect in a special way," Knight tells PEOPLE. "They mimic and feel everything that you're going through. So, when you're sad, and you're distraught, they come up, they give you kisses, they show you how beautiful life can truly be."

"Tragedy to Triumph: An Evening with Michelle Knight," will take place May 6 at The Elliot in Tremont, Ohio.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

