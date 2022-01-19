Cleveland Browns Player Malik McDowell Charged with Battery of Officer, Public Exposure in Florida

McDowell, who is a defensive tackle in the NFL, was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

An NFL player was taken into custody in Southern Florida on Monday for allegedly exposing his genitals and assaulting an arresting officer, PEOPLE confirms through online court records.

Malik McDowell, a 25-year-old defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, was arrested in Deerfield Park, Fla., after launching a "violent attack" on a sheriff's deputy while he was wearing no clothes, according to a police affidavit.

On Monday, Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a man walking around naked near a school, the affidavit states. When deputies arrived, the man — later identified as McDowell — allegedly "said something to the effect of 'f--- you'" and charged at the officer with closed fists.

McDowell, who weighs 290 pounds, according to the arrest report, is accused of then punching the officer's head "with extreme aggression" and eventually escaping their grip when the officer tried to bring him to the ground. After a short pursuit on foot, McDowell was tased and handcuffed.

McDowell was booked on charges of felony aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer/obstructing with violence, and exposure of sex organs in public, according to online records.

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information," a spokesperson for the Browns tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

The deputy who was injured during McDowell's arrest alleged in the affidavit that he caused immediate and likely permanent damage to their eye, and injured their heel area to the point that they needed assistance walking.