Cleo Smith was rescued on Wednesday, and a suspect has been charged in connection with the case

'My Name Is Cleo': Police Share Dramatic Footage of the Moment 4-Year-Old Cleo Smith Was Rescued

Police in Australia have released audio and video footage of the moment 4-year-old Cleo Smith was rescued Wednesday after being kidnapped 18 days before while on a camping trip with her parents.

Cleo was found in a locked home in Carnarvon — about 62 miles from the Blowholes Shacks campsite where she went missing on Oct. 16 and just a few miles from her parents' home — around 1 a.m. local time, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in a video statement.

In a clip shared by the Western Australia Police Force of her rescue, someone can be heard saying: "We've got her, we've got her."

Another voice says, "Hey Bubby, hey bubby," before telling the girl, "You're alright."

Someone then asks, "What's your name sweetheart?"

The little girl hesitates, then responds, "M- My name is Cleo."

Adults then reassure her, saying, "You're alright, Bubby," and "Hello, Cleo."

In an interview with the Australian TV show Sunrise, Col Blanch, Western Australia's deputy police commissioner, said, "When she said, 'My name is Cleo,' I don't think there was a dry eye in the house."

"This morning I have seen seasoned detectives openly crying with relief," he added.

Police told reporters that Cleo appeared "physically OK" when she was found. She was taken to the hospital to confirm she had no injuries.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the case and charged him with multiple offenses including forcibly taking a child under 16, the Western Australia Police Force confirmed to PEOPLE.

Australia's public broadcaster ABC, as well as CNN and The Guardian, identified the suspect as Terence Darrell Kelly, 36. Police say he acted "spontaneously" and "solely alone."

He was taken into custody Wednesday and hospitalized early Thursday due to self-inflicted injuries, per the outlets.