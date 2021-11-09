Cleo Smith was found 18 days after she disappeared from a family camping trip

Police Investigate Whether There Was 'Anyone Else Involved' in Cleo Smith's Abduction

The investigation into Cleo Smith's abduction continues, with Australian authorities now exploring the possibility that suspect Terence Darrell Kelly may not have acted alone.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Det. Senior Sgt. Cameron Blaine — one of the officers who located the missing girl last week — said there is more investigative work to be done.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Specifically, Blaine said, investigators want to know if Cleo's alleged kidnapper had help.

"Our focus this week is for us to ascertain if there was anyone else involved," Blaine told reporters, moments after searching Kelly's home. "That's why we're still here."

Blaine added: "We just ask that if there was anyone that had any contact with Mr. Kelly, whether you saw him, whether you met with him, whether you spoke to him on the phone during the relevant period, to please make yourself known to police."

Kelly, 36, was arrested last week on a number of criminal charges, including one count of forcibly taking a child under 16.

For more on Cleo Smith's rescue and other top stories, listen below to our daily podcast on People Every Day.

Kelly was arrested after police recovered the missing girl from his home.

She was alone at the time, playing with toys in a room in Kelly's home.

The 4-year-old Australian preschooler vanished during a family camping trip on Oct. 16.

On Nov. 3, at about 1 a.m., authorities found her in Kelly's home in Carnarvon, about 62 miles from the Blowholes Shacks campsite where she went missing, and just a few miles from her parents' home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police told reporters that Cleo appeared "physically OK" when she was found.

Police have released dramatic footage of Cleo's rescue, including an audio clip in which the girl says, "My name is Cleo," and authorities reassure her that she's okay.

She was reunited with her family soon after being found.

After Cleo was found, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison celebrated the news on Twitter, writing: "What wonderful, relieving news."

"Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound," Morrison wrote. "Our prayers answered. Thank you to the many police officers involved in finding Cleo and supporting her family."