Cleo Smith vanished on a family camping trip on Oct. 16, but was rescued 18 days later

Cleo Smith's Parents Speak Out After Girl's Improbable Rescue: 'Humbled by the Love and Support'

The family of Cleo Smith has released a statement following Wednesday's rescue of the 4-year-old Australian girl, saying they are "humbled by the love and support" they have gotten since their daughter was kidnapped on a camping trip on Oct. 16.

"We are humbled by the love and support that we have received from not only our local community but the whole of Western Australia and across the country," said the statement from Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, Cleo's mother and stepfather, which was obtained by multiple outlets including NBC, BBC and the Herald Sun of Australia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are so thankful that our little girl is back within our arms and our family is whole again."

For more on Cleo Smith's rescue and other top stories, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

The statement thanked those involved in Cleo's rescue: "In particular, we would like to thank [Western Australia] Police, all those involved in the initial search, the Carnarvon community, local businesses and of course our family and friends," it read.

At 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Cleo was found in a locked home in Carnarvon, about 62 miles from the Blowholes Shacks campsite where she went missing on Oct. 16, and just a few miles from her parents' home, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in a video statement.

Police told reporters that Cleo appeared "physically OK" when she was found.

Police have released dramatic footage of Cleo's rescue, including an audio clip in which the girl says, "My name is Cleo," and authorities reassure her that she's okay.

In a Wednesday interview with the Australian TV show Sunrise, Blanch said, "When she said, 'My name is Cleo,' I don't think there was a dry eye in the house."

"This morning I have seen seasoned detectives openly crying with relief," he added.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the case and charged him with multiple offenses including forcibly taking a child under 16, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Australia's public broadcaster ABC, as well as CNN and The Guardian, identified the suspect as Terence Darrell Kelly, 36. Police say he acted "spontaneously" and "solely alone."

He was taken into custody Wednesday and hospitalized early Thursday due to self-inflicted injuries, per the outlets.