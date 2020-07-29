The family of Clarita Poole is demanding justice after she was left at a Detroit firehouse with a gunshot wound to the head

Mich. Woman Died After Being Dropped at Fire Station with Gunshot Wound, and Family Seeks Justice

A Michigan woman died after being dropped off at a fire station while suffering from a gunshot wound, and now her grieving family wants justice.

On Monday, at 1245 a.m., a man who said he was on the way to the store saw the woman — later identified as Clarita Poole, 27 — lying on the ground, and drove her to the fire station, a Detroit Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

"From there she was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," the spokesperson says.

It's unclear who the witness is or whether the witness knew Poole.

Suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Poole was pronounced brain dead before she died, according to Fox 2 Detroit, the first outlet to report on the incident.

Police say they are investigating.

Poole’s family rushed to the hospital when they learned she’d been taken there, her sister, Sharita Poole, told Fox 2 Detroit.

"We really didn't recognize her at first,” she told the outlet.

“She had a gunshot wound in the back of her head," she said. "She wasn't breathing on her own, she was completely on a machine."

Clarita Poole got to the hospital “with just her bra,” Sharita Poole told Fox 2 Detroit. “She wasn't clothed at all, so we don't know if she was raped.”

Sharita Poole said she believes she knows who killed her sister.

"It was a murder. She was purposely hurt. She was murdered," her sister said.

"I just want her to know that we're not going to stop, we're not going to sleep until we find out who did this to her," she said.

Sharita Poole set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

"We are the family of Clarita who was murdered on Detroit’s West Side on 7/27," it reads. "She was only 27 years old, and the sweetest person to anyone who crossed her path. We decided to start this fundraiser in support of our mother to help with her bills while she is on leave from work.

"We are also looking to use funds for funeral arrangements and the repass. Any amount donated is greatly appreciated and will go a long way for our family. Please pray for our strength and justice for Clarita.”