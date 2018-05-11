Clara Harris, the Houston Dentist Who Ran Over Cheating Husband, Is Released from Prison

Clara Harris, the former Houston dentist who ran over and killed her husband with her car because he was cheating on her, has been released from prison, PEOPLE confirms.

Harris was released at about 8:20 a.m. Friday. Her hair pulled back into a ponytail, she smiled broadly as she climbed into a gray Ford SUV.

Officials announced last month that Harris was granted parole after serving 15 years of her 20-year sentence.

In July 2002, the mother of two made headlines when she hit her 44-year-old husband David with her silver Mercedes-Benz and ran over him three times before stopping directly on top of his body.

Clara had tracked her husband of 10 years and his mistress, Gail Bridges, to the Nassau Bay Hilton. She then ran him over outside the hotel.

David’s daughter from a previous marriage, Lindsey Nicole Harris, who was in the car at the time of the killing, testified against her stepmother in the trial.

In court proceedings, it was revealed that David had admitted to his affair even before Clara received a telephone tip that he and Bridges would be meeting that night at the hotel. On the day of David’s death, Clara hired the private investigative firm, Blue Moon Investigations, to follow her husband.

A Blue Moon surveillance crew captured David’s murder on videotape, which was used as evidence.

“She loved her husband. She never would have wanted him to die,” Clara’s lawyer, Kevin Stouwie, told local Texas news outlet KTRK. “Her goal was to keep her marriage intact. Her goal was to save her marriage.”

In 2003, however, assistant prosecutor Mia Magness argued that Harris committed a crime and deserved to be held accountable.

“Bottom line,” Magness said, “that’s murder.”

Harris will be required to follow certain conditions of her parole. She can have no contact with her former in-laws, her stepdaughter or David’s former mistress.

She will have to wear an ankle monitor and reside in Galveston County. According to ABC 13, she will live with a family friend for the time being.

She will remain on parole until February 2023.