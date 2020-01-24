Utah Teen, 16, Allegedly Killed Family Members Over Several Hours as Each Returned Home

Authorities in Utah have identified the 16-year-old boy accused of killing four family members and attempting to kill a fifth last Friday.

Colin Jeff “C.J.” Haynie is being charged as an adult with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and five counts of felony counts of discharging a firearm.

The fatal victims were Haynie’s mother, Consuelo Haynie, sister Alexis, 15, brother Matthew, 14, and sister Maylan, 12. The sole survivor was his father, Colin Haynie.

He is accused of opening fire on his family members over a several hour period as each returned home.

Through interviews with witnesses and Haynie’s father, investigators were able to paint a picture of the horrific afternoon, Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The first victims were Consuelo and Maylan. Consuelo had picked Maylan up from school at 1 p.m. and both were fatally shot as they walked through the door of their home afterward, according to Broadhead.

The next victim was Alexis, who was shot sometime between 2 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. after she came home from school.

When Matthew arrived home at 5:17 p.m., Haynie allegedly fatally shot him.

One hour later, Haynie’s father, Colin, returned home and was shot in the leg. His father was able to grab the gun to spare his own life, but not before his four family members were killed.

At the hospital, Colin Haynie allegedly told investigations that his son told him “his mother and other siblings were dead and that his intention was to kill everyone in the home except himself,” according to Broadhead.

Colin Haynie was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. He has asked for privacy.

The quadruple homicide is the first homicide in Grantsville in 20 years.

“The biggest question for everyone here is ‘why?’,” Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields said at a previous press conference on Monday.

If convicted, Haynie faces life in prison without parole. It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf. The investigation is ongoing.