Suspect Arrested in Slaying of NFL Quarterback's Brother and His Friend in Argument Over Woman

Image zoom Clayton Beathard and C.J. Beathard CJ Beathard/Instagram

An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of Clayton Beathard, the brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.

According to investigators, charges have been filed against Michael D. Mosley in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Department announced Mosley’s arrest on Wednesday.

Mosley was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing Saturday of three men outside The Dogwood, a Nashville club.

Two of the victims — Beathard, 22, and his friend, Paul Trapeni III, 21 — were killed while another victim was injured.

According to police, the stabbing took place at about 3 a.m. following an argument over a woman that first began inside the bar.

RELATED: 22-Year-Old Brother of NFL Quarterback C.J. Beathard Stabbed to Death at Nashville Bar

Beathard and Trapeni were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where both were later declared dead.

The third victim was treated and released with injuries to his eye and arm.

Mosley had been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list Tuesday.

Mosley allegedly surrendered himself to police after being located in a vacant home.

Image zoom C.J. Beathard Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

RELATED: 49ers Coach Gives Heartbreaking Speech About ‘Distraught’ C.J. Beathard After Brother’s Death

Clayton Beathard was the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, and the grandson of Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard.

His father, Casey Beathard, is an award-winning country songwriter, while his brother Tucker Beathard is a rising country musician.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Beathard had just finished his junior year at Long Island University, where he was the quarterback of the school’s football team.

Mosley is being held without bond.

It was unclear Thursday if Mosley had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.