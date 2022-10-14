A 91-year-old civil rights pioneer from Boston is expected to survive after she was stabbed five times while walking through a park Wednesday evening, officials said.

Jean McGuire, the first Black social worker to work in the Boston Public Schools, was walking her dog Bailey through Playstead Park in Jamaica Plain at about 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified person approached her and stabbed her multiple times, reported multiple outlets including CBS Boston.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries," Boston Police stated in a press release. "Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect may have been injured during this attack."

It is believed McGuire's dog fought to protect her and "the suspect may have been injured during this attack," police stated in the release.

Jeriline Brady-McGinnis told the Boston Globe that her friend fought for her life.

"[Jean] attacked this guy. She was kicking him in the nuts while Bailey was working him over. And he tried to run, and the dog chased him. And [the attacker] disappeared out of sight," Brady-Mcginnis told the newspaper. "Bailey stood up for her."

McGuire was the first woman of color elected to the Boston School Committee in 1981, station WGBH reports. She helped found METCO, Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, a program in the 1960s as a way to help desegregate Boston schools.

"To just imagine this happened is unbelievable. But I know she is strong and will come out of this doing what she's been doing in this community for decades," METCO CEO Milly Arbaje-Thomas told CBS News. "She is an amazing woman, a powerhouse, and every time you mention Jean McGuire's name people know she's a force to be reckoned with."

The city's mayor reportedly met with McGuire as she recuperated in the hospital.

"I'm disgusted and angry to know that an elder in our community had to fear for her safety going about her daily routine, walking her dog," Mayor Michelle Wu said. "I've had the chance to connect with this patient who is an inspiration in every way."

As McGuire recuperates, law enforcement continues to investigate the attack and has asked for the public's help.

"Detectives are urging anyone that was in the area during that time and may have witnessed this incident or observed anything suspicious to contact" police with information.

McGuire's friend Brady-McGinnis said the next time McGuire goes for a walk, it will be different.

"She won't be walking alone again," she said.

Anyone with information should call Boston Police at 617-343-4275 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.