Couple Was Accused of Abandoning Baby Boy Found Dead in Car — Now Infant Girl's Remains Are Discovered

One week after an Ohio couple was arrested in connection with their baby son’s remains that had been found in an abandoned car, the mummified remains of a second baby were found in a vehicle registered to the father.

Toledo police found the second baby after Jenna Cisneros, 34, and Jacob Cisneros, 33, were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with their baby son, whose remains were found three years ago. The infant had been known as “Baby Doe” and no arrests were made until recent DNA discoveries identified the Cisneroses as the child’s parents.

The Lucas County Coroner reports the second baby, dubbed “Jane Doe,” was a full-term female. The baby was found Feb. 10 in a different vehicle, registered to Jacob Cisneros, impounded by police on Feb. 7 after a search warrant had been executed in connection with the Baby Doe investigation.

No charges have been filed in the death of Jane Doe and the case remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear if the baby girl was related to the baby boy.

In both cases, no cause of death has been identified. While police estimate Baby Doe was two months old or younger at the time of his death, no age has been determined for Jane Doe.

A criminal complaint in the case of Baby Doe makes no mention of a possible motive. The couple allegedly made statements to police that no one else was taking care of the child while it was alive.

Both suspects faced a judge on Feb. 11, but the case was continued. The suspects are being held without bond, and neither has entered pleas to the charges against them.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either suspect has retained an attorney to comment on the allegations.

Police confirm the couple have three other children, who are now in the care of other family members.

Anyone who may have any information relevant to this case is asked to call the Toledo Police Department’s Crime Stoppers line at (419) 255-1111.