Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave

The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers.

After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest.

"I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We need some answers."

The teen was last seen on Nov. 2 at his grandparents' house in Kenbridge, Va., reports CBS6. His family said they knew something was wrong when he didn't answer his cell phone, which he always carried with him.

His mother Tiffany Baker called Kenbridge Police to report him missing, she told NBC12, but she says they weren't responsive.

"I notified them on the second day that my son had to be in danger," Tiffany told the station. "They gave me different scenarios on what probably happened, but me as his mother, I knew that those scenarios weren't true."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Without any support, Cion's family searched for him, according to a GoFundMe site created for the family.

"The family had to conduct their own independent searches, investigations, and contact news outlets to bring awareness to everyone," it states.

Ten days later, the family's worst fears were confirmed. Cion's body was found in a shallow grave and police are investigating it as a homicide, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller confirmed to CBS6.

"He had two gunshot wounds, one to his head and one to his back which hit his spine," the teen's mother said she learned from the Richmond County Medical Examiner's Office. "He was then dismembered, and lye was poured on him along with cement, and then he was buried."

A spokesperson from the Virginia State Police, the agency handling the investigation, tells PEOPLE the investigation remains ongoing.

"This remains an active investigation and state police [are] actively pursuing several leads at this time," spokesperson Geller stated in an email.

But the teen's mother says she has received little information about the status of the case and fears such a gruesome murder could happen again.

"It's going to happen to some other kid because they think they can get away with it," Tiffany told the station. "But I'm going to say this: We ain't going to give up, you ain't going to sweep this under the rug, so if you know something, say something. Please."

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.