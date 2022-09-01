Cincinnati Police Officer Who Was Featured on TLC Reality Show Fired for Using Racial Slur

"This type of hateful speech will not be tolerated by anyone who works for the Cincinnati Police Department," interim police chief Teresa Theetge said in a statement this week

By
Published on September 1, 2022 03:45 PM
Officer Rose Valentino
Photo: Cincinnati Police Department

A Cincinnati police officer has been fired after being caught on her own body cam earlier this summer using racial slurs while she was stuck in traffic.

On April 5, Rose Valentino, a once highly regarded police officer who regularly appeared on the nationally televised TLC series Police Women of Cincinnati in 2011, was caught on camera while on duty cursing and yelling at drivers. They were in line to pick up students from Western Hills University High School.

In a statement Monday, interim police chief Teresa Theetge said, "Officer Valentino's clear loss of her emotions and ready use of the racial slur tarnished her ability to work with any community member or member of the Cincinnati Police Department hurt by her hateful words."

"This significantly reduces, if not eliminates, Officer Valentino's ability to be a productive member of the police department. I want to be clear; this type of hateful speech will not be tolerated by anyone who works for the Cincinnati Police Department, sworn or civilian," Theetge added.

A Black male student walking past Valentino, a 14-year veteran, allegedly stuck up his middle finger at her. She later told investigators that that is what caused her to lose control and go into a profanity-laden rant.

"I f---ing hate them," she can be heard saying on the body cam footage. "Oh, I f---ing hate them so much. F---ing God. I hate this f---ing world. F---ing hate it."

Valentino then said, "F---ing n-----s. I f---ing hate them."

She later told internal investigations, "This is a hard job and I was getting to a point where I was really being affected by it. I've been on for fourteen years," reported NBC.

She was suspended following the incident, but on Monday, she was officially fired by the Cincinnati Police Department.

The Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

