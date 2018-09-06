'Active Shooter' in Downtown Cincinnati as Police Investigate

Police in Cincinnati are investigating an active shooter incident in the lobby of a building in the city’s central business district, authorities announced on Twitter.

Police are “investigating an active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock,” reads the tweet, which adds that more details are forthcoming and that the area will be closed to foot traffic.

PEOPLE’s calls to the Cincinnati police were not immediately returned. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities, and there was no information about a suspect or suspects.

