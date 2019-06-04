6-Year-Old Milwaukee Girl Is 'Critically Missing,' Was Last Seen at Bus Stop: Police

A 6-year-old Milwaukee girl was reported missing Monday afternoon after she was last seen at her bus stop, according to local reports.

Cierra Warren was wearing a pink jacket, gray T-shirt, gray pants and gray shoes, with her hair in a triple ponytail.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, Cierra’s sister reportedly went to the bus stop to pick up the girl, but she wasn’t there.

When Cierra’s father, Marc Warren, heard the news, he called police. He told local TV station WISN that he thought it could be family-related.

“The school says the bus driver dropped her off and she got off the bus, and there was some young lady there that she ran to and hugged, and that was the last time I heard anything from her,” Marc Warren told a reporter at WISN.

But Milwaukee Police officials would not confirm if a family member was involved because investigators have not located the child, a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

“We are still unable to verify Cierra S. Warren’s whereabouts,” Milwaukee Police spokesperson Sgt. Sheronda Grant stated. “She may be accompanied by someone she knows. However, that person is not her legal guardian.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7022.