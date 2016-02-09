Ciara Sues Future for $15 Million: 'She Just Wants What's Best for Her and Her Baby,' Says Source

After Future blasted her on Twitter and in various interviews, Ciara is legally hitting back.

The singer – who shares a 21-month-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex-fiancé – is suing Future in a $15 million lawsuit for libel and slander, PEOPLE confirms.

In the court papers obtained by PEOPLE, Ciara, 30, points out several interviews in which Future, 32, accused her of using their child in publicity stunts and claims he’s had at least 19 visitations with baby Future (the rapper claimed in a series of Tweets his ex was withholding their son from him).

“She just wants what’s best for her and her baby,” a source close to Ciara tells PEOPLE. “She is a really great mom. Baby Future is attached to her and a super smart kid. She’s really patient and loving with him.”

Last month, another Ciara insider denied the singer has prevented Future from spending time with their son. “Ciara has said that Future uses the situation to promote his music by staying in the press using her name,” said the insider.

The star’s relationship with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may have played a part in any drama between the exes.

“He is jealous she has moved on and is happy,” said the insider. “He is unable to move on and co-parent in a healthy way. Future has told her he hopes she fails in everything she does and that’s just being evil.”

As for her relationship with Wilson, whom she began dating last spring, things couldn’t be going better. “They’re a cute couple, and it seems like they have real love. Authentic, and not fake,” says the source, who adds the singer socializes with his teammates’ wives and girlfriend. “She’s very sociable, friendly, inclusive and down-to-earth.”

A rep for Ciara declined to comment. A rep for Future could not be reached.

•Reporting by JANINE RUBENSTEIN and ELISSA ROSEN