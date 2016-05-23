Austin Lee Russell, known as Chumlee, told a Las Vegas judge on Monday that he'll accept a plea deal

Pawn Stars star Austin Lee Russell, known to viewers as Chumlee, told a judge Monday he will take a plea deal on gun and drug charges stemming from a March police raid of his Las Vegas home, according to according to multiple reports.

Russell will plead guilty to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance, reports the Las Vegas Review Journal. An additional felony weapon charge will be stayed as part of the plea deal. Russell will attend counseling and serve three years’ probation, and also must surrender the weapons and drugs police said they found at his property.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police allegedly found 12 guns, a gallon plastic bag with marijuana and a small quantity of methamphetamine during Russell’s March 9 arrest.

The weapons police allegedly seized included handguns and rifles, among them an assault-style MP5. Officers were at Russell’s home as part of a sexual assault investigation. He was not charged in the sexual assault case, and was released after posting a $62,000 bail.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

If Russell, 33, keeps out of trouble until 2019, the felony charge will be dismissed, according to Fox News. If he doesn’t, he will face two to five years in state prison.