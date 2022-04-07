New Details Revealed About Model Christy Giles' Final Hours as Autopsies Released

Model Christy Giles and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's deaths were ruled homicides after they were dumped outside of separate hospitals in November 2021

The coroner has released new details of the moments before Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola died four months after they went out to a party but never came home.

In November 2021, Giles, a 24-year-old model, and Cabrales-Arzola, a 26-year-old architectural designer, attended a Los Angeles party where they met three men now identified as the suspects, according to reports by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office obtained by PEOPLE. The women later left with the men and went to one of their residences.

The coroner stated that the suspects provided Giles and Cabrales-Arzola with a number of drugs, adding, "After they became unresponsive, the suspect did not call 911, rather took his time to remove his license plate from his car."

Surveillance footage reportedly showed that on Nov. 13 the suspects wore masks and drove the women to separate hospitals in a black Toyota Prius and "dumped their bodies."

Once at the medical facilities, "one of the males told a security guard the two men observed her wandering around a neighborhood and thought they would do the right thing by bringing her to the hospital," the coroner noted.

Christy Giles Christy Giles | Credit: Christy Giles/Instagram

Giles later died due to "multiple drug intoxication," and Cabrales-Arzola died from multiple organ failure and "multiple drug intoxication," according to the documents. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

The coroner's reports show that when Giles died, she had a fatal mix of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine –– an anesthetic commonly used by veterinarians and also misused as a street drug –– and gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid (GHB) in her system. GHB is commonly referred to as the date rape drug.

Cabrales-Arzola tested positive for cocaine and MDMA and other drugs which were undetermined.

Giles was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious; she later died on Nov. 24.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola | Credit: GoFundMe

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of David Pearce, 40, as well as Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, in December last year. Pearce was charged with manslaughter while Ansbach and Osborn were accused of being accessories to manslaughter.

Shortly after his arrest, Pearce was later also charged with sexually assaulting four women between 2010 and 2020, including two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or sleeping person and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

It is currently unclear if any of the men have engaged legal representation to comment on their behalf.

"I sighed a sigh of relief," Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, told PEOPLE in December when the three men were arrested. "But I also understand that this is just the beginning of the battle. There's going to be a lot of stuff to get through in order to get these guys in prison."

"I know that I have to be strong, and I'm going to do everything that I can to make sure that my wife gets the justice she deserves, even though no amount of justice is ever going to bring her back to life, and she's still going to be gone," he continued. "But hopefully, it stops these guys from doing anything else to any other woman."

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Giles and Cabrales-Arzola.