Christine Englehardt had travelled to Miami alone from Pennsylvania

2 Spring Breakers Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Woman Later Found Dead in Miami Hotel

A Pennsylvania woman died after allegedly being drugged and raped in her Miami hotel room by two men on spring break.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are behind bars facing charges of burglary with battery, petty theft, sexual battery and credit card fraud, according to NBC Miami and the Washington Post. The men are accused of drugging, sexually assaulting and stealing from 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, who was later found dead in her Miami Beach hotel room.

Police allege the suspects, from North Carolina, stole the money to spend it on their spring break trip, local station Fox8 reports.

Surveillance footage allegedly captured the men entering the Albion Hotel with Englehardt at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning. At a bond hearing Monday, a detective testified that Englehardt appeared to be in no condition to give any kind of consent and at one point had to be held up by one of the defendants as they made their way to her room.

Thirty minutes later, Collier and Taylor were allegedly captured on camera leaving the hotel alone.

The men allegedly admitted to giving Englehardt a green pill on the way to her room, but the connection between the drug and her death are unclear. On Monday, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office said it was awaiting a pending a toxicology report to confirm Englehardt's cause of death.

According to her family, Englehardt had travelled to Miami alone from Pennsylvania.

"I'm just shocked that the fact that she's really gone, it's been really hard," her best friend Hailey Davis said, WSNV reports. "She was a good person. She didn't deserve anything like that to happen to her."