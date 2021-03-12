New Orleans Fashion Designer Was Killed in Hit-and-Run in Feb. While Walking Dog, Suspect Arrested

Authorities in New Orleans have arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged role in a hit-and-run accident that killed New Orleans fashion designer Christina Larsen.

A statement from New Orleans Police confirms Adrian Caliste, Jr., is charged with manslaughter and first-degree injuring of public records for allegedly hitting Larsen with his car in late February.

Larsen, 31, was walking her dog on Feb. 27 when she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

NOLA.com reports the impact sent Larsen a half a block away from her dog.

That same evening, investigators found the abandoned Honda Civic close to the accident scene.

Caliste was arrested on Thursday.

Detectives allege that after the fatal hit-and-run, Caliste filed a false report of a carjacking in an attempt to conceal his alleged involvement.

But according to NOLA.com, citing police, home surveillance cameras captured footage of Caliste ditching the vehicle and running from the scene, wearing the same clothing he had on when he allegedly falsely reported being carjacked.

Larsen was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident and died on March 2.

A GoFundMe account has been established online to help Larsen's family.

Larsen was a designer for NOLA couture, an upscale boutique and clothing manufacturer with several locations throughout New Orleans.