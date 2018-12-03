Video Shows Chris Watts Lying to Cops After Family Was Reported Missing: 'I Couldn't Sleep at All'

A newly-released police body camera video from inside Chris Watts‘ home shows the triple-murderer feigning concern about his missing wife and two daughters hours after he murdered them.

Watts, the 33-year-old serving three life sentences without parole for strangling his wife Shanann, 34, and smothering their daughters Bella, 4, and 3-year-old Celeste, is seen in the footage with his arms crossed when an officer tells him he feels sorry for him and the anxiety he’s enduring.

“I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” said Watts, turning to the officer. “I missed them throwing chicken nuggets at me, honestly, last night.”

The footage was released last week as part of a trove of evidence prosecutors would have presented at Watts’ trial had he not agreed to plead guilty in November, sparing himself a possible death sentence.

The footage was obtained by PEOPLE and excerpted by Inside Edition.

Watts murdered his family on Aug. 13 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Nov. 19. Prosectors have said his motive for the killings was his desire for a fresh start with Nichol Kessinger, a female coworker with whom Watts was having an affair.

Shanann was pregnant with the couple’s third child, Nico, when she was murdered.

After killing them in the early morning hours, Watts drove the bodies of his wife and daughters to a remote oil work site, where he stuffed the girls into oil tanks and buried Shanann in a shallow grave.

Other footage shows Watts speaking to an FBI agent inside his home, telling them Shannan had said she had plans with the girls before they went missing.

“That’s when I rolled out of bed, and she pretty much said, ‘I’ll be taking the kids to a friend’s house, and I’ll be back later,'” he told the agent.

On Aug. 15, the day he was arrested, Watts submitted to a polygraph test but failed it. This, too, was videotaped, and the tape was released last week to the media. Before the questioning began, he told the polygraph examiner he felt sick about what had happened to his family.

“It makes me think that there is somebody that’s not keeping them safe or something terrible has happened,” he said. “That’s the nightmare.”

The polygraph examiner asked him what he meant specifically, to which Watts responded, “That someone might hurt them.”

Before his arrest, Watts did interviews with local media and pleaded for the safe return of his family.

The recent evidence dump by prosecutors also included surveillance footage showing Watts loading up his pickup truck after the killings.

There is also audio of Kessinger speaking to investigators about her relationship with Watts.