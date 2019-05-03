Watts Family Murders
23 featured stories since

Triple-Murderer Chris Watts Wishes He Would Have 'Handled Things Differently': Family Friend

Chris Watts, 33, is serving multiple life sentences after pleading guilty last November to murdering his family

By
Steve Helling
May 03, 2019 03:03 PM

Chris Watts, the Colorado man who murdered his pregnant wife and two young daughters, sits in a Wisconsin prison on 23-hour lockdown.

For one hour a day, he gets out of his cell for showers and exercise. For the past 40 days, his time out was staggered so that he didn’t interact with other prisoners. He remains in the evaluation unit of the prison.

When he is in his cell, he has little to do: He is allowed to have a Bible, but not much more.

With so much free time on his hands, Watts has spent a lot of time thinking about his past, says a family friend who has asked to be identified only by her first name of Kim.

“He’s sad that everyone is hurting,” Kim tells PEOPLE. “He wishes he could go back in time. He wish he had handled things differently.”

Watts, 33, is serving multiple life sentences after pleading guilty last November to the August 13, 2018, murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann, 34, and the couple’s two young daughters: Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Facebook
Skip
Watts Family Murders
23 featured stories since
Shanann Watts Beat Odds to Have Children Despite Lupus — and 'Was So Excited' About It
8/26/2018
Murder Suspect Dad Chris Watts Is in 'Mourning,' Source Claims: 'It's All Beginning to Sink In'
8/31/2018
Chris Watts Didn't Get Involved in Funeral of Wife, 2 Daughters Because He 'Knew Better': Source
9/3/2018
Chris Watts' Alleged Lover 'Is Cooperating' with Triple Murder Investigation: Source
9/5/2018
After Triple Slaying of Shanann Watts and Her Girls, Family Dog Dieter Finds a New Home
9/7/2018
Shanann Watts' Brother Speaks out About 'Horrific' Murders: 'We Lost So Much in a Blink of an Eye'
9/6/2018
How Watts Family Home Looked After Pregnant Wife & Girls Vanished — but Before Husband's Arrest
9/13/2018
Prosecutors Demand Chris Watts Provide DNA & Fingerprints in Triple-Murder Case
9/14/2018
After Allegedly Hiding Bodies of Pregnant Wife & Kids, Chris Watts May Have Left Something Incriminating Behind
9/20/2018
Murder Suspect Chris Watts Made His Startling Confession 'After Speaking with His Dad': Police
9/21/2018
Chris Watts Is Mad About How Media Portrays Him, Says Source: 'He Feels Like No One Understands Him'
9/26/2018
Suspected Family Murderer Chris Watts Doesn't Want His Jail Visitors Revealed — Here's Why
9/28/2018
Accused Triple Murderer Chris Watts Will Have to Give Up DNA & Fingerprints for Evidence Testing
9/27/2018
Shanann Watts Had No Will When She Was Killed. Could Her Husband Inherit Her Estate?
10/3/2018
Chris Watts Keeps Bible & Photo of Slain Family in Cell, Source Says: 'Nothing to Do but Reflect'
10/8/2018
What We Still Don't Know About the Watts Family Murders — and When We'll Know It
11/6/2018
Despite Plea, Chris Watts' Mom Doesn't Believe He Killed His Kids: 'He Couldn't Have Done That'
11/14/2018
Chris Watts' Mom Worries About Killer Son in Prison: 'There's No Telling What Would Be Done to Him'
11/13/2018
Chris Watts Still Hasn't Come Clean About Murdering His Entire Family — and He Might Never
11/20/2018
Chris Watts 'Giggled' as Agents Pushed for a Murder Confession — and Failed a Polygraph Test
11/24/2018
Petition Calls for Chris Watts' Family Photos to Be Removed From Cell — and Prison Responds
4/16/2019
Chris Watts Is ‘Looking Into Ways to Appeal’ Conviction for Killing Wife and Daughters: Source
4/29/2019
Triple-Murderer Chris Watts Wishes He Would Have 'Handled Things Differently': Family Friend
5/3/2019

RELATED: Behind the Scenes of Family Murderer Chris Watts’ Surprising Guilty Plea

There is a chance that Watts could challenge his case under a very specific law known as Rule 35c.

In the Colorado Rules of Criminal Procedure, Rule 35c provides defendants with an opportunity to challenge their conviction and sentence. Because a 35c challenge is slightly different than an appeal, a defendant can raise questions about his conviction even if he has pleaded guilty.

Under Rule 35c, Watts must either prove that there is new evidence, or that his conviction was somehow unconstitutional.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

RELATED: Chris Watts Killed Daughters at Oil Field After Driving There With Their Mom’s Dead Body: Lawyer

Shanann and Chris Watts
Facebook

RELATED: ‘Daddy, No!’: Chris Watts Hears Daughter’s Haunting Last Words ‘Every Day’ in Prison

In a Feb. 18 interview from inside prison, Watts gave chilling details of the murders to authorities from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

He said his wife Shanann “may have been” praying as he strangled her to death inside their bedroom. He said he then drove his wife’s body to his job site, where he buried it in a shallow grave as his daughters waited in the car. Additionally, he claimed Bella saw him smother Celeste and screamed “Daddy, no!” at him before he killed her.

He also said he speaks to the photos of his family in his cell and reads a book out loud every night to the daughters he murdered.

Currently, Watts is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in the Wisconsin prison system. He is not eligible for parole.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.