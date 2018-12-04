Chris Watts is no longer in Colorado.

The convicted triple-murderer — who is serving multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole — has been moved from a prison in the Denver area to another facility outside the state of Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Corrections confirms the move to PEOPLE, but would not disclose where Watts is now. A source close to Watts tells PEOPLE that the move happened last weekend — and that there was no objection from prosecutors who put Watts behind bars or his defense lawyers.

“It was for his own safety,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He’s too well-known in Colorado.”

Neither the Department of Corrections nor the source close to Watts commented on specific threats to Watts’ safety.

The Department of Corrections has notified Watts’ family of the move as well as that of his slain wife Shanann. In November, Watts pleaded guilty to multiple first-degree murder charges for strangling the 15-weeks-pregnant Shanann, 34, and smothering their daughters Bella, 4, and 3-year-old Celeste.

Prosectors have said his motive for the killings was his desire for a fresh start with Nichol Kessinger, a female coworker with whom Watts was having an affair.

Shanann was pregnant with the couple’s third child, Nico, when she was murdered.

After killing them in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, Watts drove the bodies of his wife and daughters to a remote oil work site, where he stuffed the girls into oil tanks and buried Shanann in a shallow grave.

On Aug. 15, the day he was arrested, Watts submitted to a polygraph test but failed it. The video tape was released last week to the media by prosecutors as part of a trove of video and audio evidence.

Among this evidence was footage of Watts getting handcuffed by officers and video of Watts loading up his pickup truck after the killings.

There is also audio of Kessinger speaking to investigators about her relationship with Watts.