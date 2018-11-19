Sentencing Begins for Chris Watts, Who Murdered His Whole Family and Faces Life in Prison

Colorado dad Chris Watts appeared in court on Monday to learn his sentence nearly two weeks after surprisingly pleading guilty to murdering his pregnant wife, Shan’ann Watts, and their daughters, Bella and Celeste.

The sentencing began at 10 a.m. local time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chris, 33, avoided the death penalty with his guilty plea on Nov. 6 to three charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Shan’ann, 34, Bella, 4, and 3-year-old Celeste. When she was killed, Shan’ann was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy to be named Nico.

Chris also pleaded guilty to two counts of murdering a child, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

In exchange for his plea, Chris was spared a possible death sentence. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, per the terms of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Colorado prosecutors have said they may release more information about the case after the sentencing.

“We believe that we have a partial motive,” Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said at a Nov. 6 news conference.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The autopsy results on Chris’ three victims will also likely be made public following his sentencing.

The results are expected to confirm the causes of death and could provide further details about the conditions of the bodies of the mother and two little girls and any wounds they suffered in the slayings.

When his wife and daughters went missing in August, Chris gave multiple TV interviews pleading for their return.

Two days later, Shan’ann’s body was found buried in a grave on a remote oil work site of Chris’ former employer. Their daughters’ bodies were dumped in nearby oil tanks.

RELATED: Shan’ann Watts’ Family Was ‘Incredibly Firm’ in Not Wanting Death for Her Husband

According to his arrest affidavit, Chris had claimed that he strangled Shan’ann at their Frederick home after watching her strangle Celeste when he said he wanted to separate. Previous court filings in the case suggested that both daughters had been strangled.

Last week, Chris’ parents, Ronnie and Cindy Watts, came forward publicly for the first time, telling local TV station KMGH that their son was not a “monster” but a man who had been easygoing and “normal” until his “abusive” marriage to Shan’ann.

Her parents shot back, slamming the interview, calling it “grotesque and utterly false.”