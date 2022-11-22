Chris Watts Is Sending 'Racy' Letters to Multiple Women from His Prison Cell: Sources

Chris Watts, 37, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters

By Steve Helling
Published on November 22, 2022 06:02 PM
chris-watts1.jpg
Chris Watts.

Chris Watts, the man who murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters, has been corresponding with several women for years — and now a jail source tells PEOPLE that the convicted killer is sending "racy" letters to some of them.

"They send sexy pictures, and he responds," says the source, who has spoken with Watts several times in jail. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."

Watts, who is serving a life sentence in a federal prison in Wisconsin, has bought a lot of stamps and paper from the commissary, PEOPLE confirms. Prisoners are allowed to correspond with people, as long as there are no threats to anyone's safety. They are not allowed to send or receive pornography, but there are no rules against suggestive photos.

"He's got nothing else to do," says the source. "So he feeds his ego in that way. Because he's not popular at all in prison. He's in protective custody. The only outlet he has is with these letters."

American Murder: The Family Next Door
Shanann Watts/Netflix/2020

On August 13, 2018, Watts strangled his wife, Shanann, in their Colorado home. Then he drove her body to a job site at the oil company where he worked. He disposed of his wife's body and then smothered his daughters — Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. After pleading guilty to the murders, he received a life sentence.

Authorities said Watts committed the murders because he was having an affair with a co-worker who thought he was already separated. In the days before the killings, Shanann Watts reached out to a friend and shared her growing concerns about her marriage — but she never suspected her life was in danger.

christopher-watts.jpg
Chris Watts.

Watts, 35, is now sitting in a Wisconsin prison. He has a Bible and several family photos in his cell.

The insider says that Watts began to received more mail after the 2020 release of a Netflix documentary about his infamous case. The documentary, entitled American Murder: The Family NextDoor, investigated the case from start to finish.

"I don't know what he's hoping to get out of these letters," says the source. "But these women are very important to him. They're really all he's got."

