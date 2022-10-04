Investigators Reveal How They Learned Chris Watts Was Lying — and that He Killed Pregnant Wife, 2 Daughters

Investigators gave a lecture at the 2022 Northeast South Dakota Family Violence Prevention Conference

By Steve Helling
Published on October 4, 2022 01:53 PM
chris-watts
Chris Watts in a recent photo. Photo: CBI

The investigators in the Chris Watts murder case have spoken publicly for the first time, explaining how Watts finally confessed to killing his wife and two daughters before stashing their bodies in an oil field.

FBI Special Agent Grahm Coder and Colorado Bureau of Investigation Field Agent Tammy Lee spoke last week at the 2022 Northeast South Dakota Family Violence Prevention Conference in Aberdeen, S.D.

Their speeches, delivered in front of 200 social workers, prosecutors, educators and medical professionals, was their first public comments about the Watts family murders. The intent was to educate professionals how to identify and combat domestic violence in their community.

According to Coder, Watts finally confessed that he killed his family during a six-hour interview after he failed a polygraph test.

"Once his family was found, he confessed to everything," Coder said. "He knew he had no other choice. He told us what he had done."

In November 2018 — less than three months after the murders — Watts pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared a possible death sentence.

He was found guilty of nine charges: five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a dead body. He is serving a life sentence at a prison in Wisconsin. He is not eligible for parole.

American Murder: The Family Next Door
Shanann Watts/Netflix/2020

In a police interview from inside prison, Watts gave chilling details of the murders to Coder and Lee.

He said his wife Shanann "may have been" praying as he strangled her to death inside their bedroom. He said he then drove his wife's body to his job site, where he buried it in a shallow grave as his daughters waited in the car. Then he smothered both girls.

During the confession, he said that whenever he closes his eyes, he hears his oldest daughter's final words begging him not to kill her.

"Daddy, no!," Bella Watts, 4, screamed as her father moved in to smother her with the same blanket he'd used to kill her sister Celeste, 3, moments before.

"I hear it every day, when Bella was talking to me," Watts said. "When she said, 'Daddy, no!'"

The chilling confession still sticks with investigators, who referred to the murders as "horrific" and "disgusting."

Watts had no criminal record or history of domestic violence before the murders, according to Coder and Lee, who also explained general warning signs to identify domestic violence.

"This case shows that domestic violence can happen anywhere," Lee said. "It affects so many families — and sometimes, the results can be deadly."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Takara Glenn Hightower
Wife Was Filing Abuse Complaint Against Husband When He Ran into Home, Killed Her While She Held Baby
Judy-Malinowski
She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction
Jason Wray, Jessica Wray
Physician Assistant Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide After Husband Stabbed Wife, Then Stepped in Front of Truck
Cristina Garcia
Mo. Man Allegedly Killed 'Kind and Loving' Wife Before Dousing House with Gasoline with Their 2 Kids Inside
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty
Nicole Mokeme
Maine Social Activist Was Allegedly Murdered in Intentional Hit-and-Run by Boyfriend, Who Then Fled to Mexico
watts
3 Years After the Murder of Shanann Watts and Her Daughters, a Look Back at the Case
George Dodson, 23, is facing murder and arson charges, after police say he killed his 22-year-old wife and set their New London home ablaze with their 1-year-old infant inside
Navy Sailor Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Wife with Hammer, Setting Home on Fire to Kill Their Baby
Destini Smothers
N.Y. Mom Was Found Slain in Trunk 20 Months Ago. Her Common-Law Husband Was Just Charged in Florida
Nichol Kessinger and Chris Watts
After Murdering His Wife and Daughters, Chris Watts Texted Mistress Saying 'I Didn't Hurt My Family'
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Gabby Petito
Family of Gabby Petito Will File $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab Police After Recorded Encounter
Kim Ebright, Dayton Cowdrey, Tirany L. Savage, Bo Savage
4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition
Carrie Szaksz and Diane Crowder
Ex-Cop Accused of Murdering Wife and Stepdaughter — and Family Says They Were Trying to Escape Abuse
Kim Ebright, Dayton Cowdrey, Tirany L. Savage, Bo Savage
Mich. Man Who Killed Wife, Family Members Before Suicide Was Having Affair and Was Abusive, Victim Wrote