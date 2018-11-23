Dad Murders His Wife & Kids Then Googles Lyrics to a Metallica Song: 'Lunacy Has Found Me'

Chris Watts’ pregnant wife and two young daughters had been dead only a few hours when — in the brief window between murdering them and coming under the suspicion of police — he reportedly took the time to look up the lyrics to a Metallica song.

The song he Googled was “Battery,” which contains lyrics such as “Smashing through the boundaries, lunacy has found me” and “Pounding out aggression, turns into obsession/Cannot kill the battery/Cannot kill the family.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The full context of his morbid search is unclear, but it was disclosed in a bevvy of investigative documents — police reports, interview transcripts and other materials — released in the Watts family murder case and obtained by local media outlets.

Colorado prosecutors have said that Shan’ann Watts, Chris’ pregnant wife of nearly six years, was strangled before sunrise in their Frederick home on Aug. 13.

Chris smothered their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, and hid all three bodies on property owned by his then-employer.

The newly released investigative documents, as described by TV stations KCNC, KDVR and KUSA, vividly underline the basic narrative already laid out by authorities: Chris, 33, had grown distant from his family and infatuated with a co-worker with whom he wanted a “fresh start.”

From left: Chris and Shan'ann Watts Shanann Watts /Facebook

Surveillance video recorded him leaving his home about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 to dump his victims’ bodies, less than four hours after Shan’ann had returned from a weekend work trip.

About 10:10 a.m., Chris went online to look up the Metallica lyrics, according to documents obtained by KCNC. By that point, his wife had already missed a doctor’s appointment — an unusual absence that would raise the concern of friend who in turn would summon the police, eventually leading to Chris’ arrest.

Among other details in the documents are text messages between Shan’ann and Chris, and Shan’ann and a friend, that show the strain their relationship was under in the weeks before the murders.

KDVR reports that on Aug. 7, six days before she was killed, Shan’ann shared with a friend that she was concerned Chris had pulled so far away from her that he may never return.

“What if he really doesn’t love me anymore?!” she texted.

The situation confused and saddened her, Shan’ann wrote: “We’ve never had a problem in our relationship like this. No joke. NEVER. THIS IS TOTAL LEFT FIELD.”