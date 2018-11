See Confessed Family Murderer Chris Watts' Case in Pictures

After the couple moved to Colorado, they started a family. Bella was born in December 2013. “[Shanann] was so excited to have her first baby girl,” her family wrote in her obituary. “How she loved and cherished her!”

Less than two years later, in July 2015, Celeste was born. “Oh how [Shanann] was so excited to be able to have another child because of her battle with Lupus,” her family wrote. “Every moment with her was a blessing.” Earlier this year, Shanann became pregnant again with a baby boy she planned to name Nico.