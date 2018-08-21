Colorado father Chris Watts faces nine charges in the triple slaying of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters, the district attorney announced on Monday.

In addition to three counts of first-degree murder with deliberation in the deaths of wife Shanann Watts and their girls, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, Chris is additionally charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by someone who is in a “position of trust” over them, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told reporters at a new conference.

Chris, 33, is further charged with unlawful termination of a pregnancy in the first degree, because Shanann, 34, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, Chris faces that count because he allegedly, and “with the intent to terminate unlawfully the pregnancy of a woman,” he “feloniously and unlawfully terminated the pregnancy of the woman.”

Rourke did not elaborate on that charge at Monday’s news conference, beyond restating the statute.

Chris also faces three counts of tampering with a dead body as authorities believe he concealed the remains of his alleged victims on the property of an oil and gas company where he was working.

One thing authorities would not discuss is whether they would seek the death penalty against Chris if he is convicted. D.A. Rourke said it was “way too early” in the process for such a question.

Speaking more broadly about the case — which is still unfolding but has so far included allegations of rageful strangulation and infidelity — Rourke said it had “been a long week.”

Shanann’s father also spoke at the news conference. In a voice choked with emotion, Frank Rzucek Sr. thanked both law enforcement for their work and Shanann’s many supporters for “all your prayers.”

“They are greatly appreciated,” Rzucek said, adding, “Keep the prayers coming for our family.”

While several key details about the homicides remain unclear, such as cause of death and a possible motive, an arrest warrant affidavit for Chris that was unsealed Monday shows that he claimed he killed Shanann after watching her strangle one of their daughters.

The affidavit also states that, before he made this startling allegation, authorities confirmed Chris was “actively involved” in an affair with a coworker.

He had worked at an oil and gas company until Wednesday, the day of his arrest. It was his employer’s property where he stashed the bodies of this three victims, the arrest affidavit alleges.

Chris is due to return to court on Tuesday. He has not entered a plea and his attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.