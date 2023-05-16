Chris Watts Won't Get Special Treatment in Prison on His Birthday; Family Murderer Works as Custodian

Chris Watts turns 38 today, but he won't get a special meal, extra time in the yard or any other accommodation on his birthday, PEOPLE learns exclusively

By Christine Pelisek
Published on May 16, 2023 12:39 PM
Watts sentenced to life
Chris Watts. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Chris Watts is once again having a birthday behind bars — but he won't be getting any special treatment when he turns 38 today.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, inmates don't get a special meal, extra time in the yard or any other accommodation on their big day.

Watts, who is serving a life sentence for murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters in 2018, is in general population at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, in Waupun, Wisc.

Watts currently works as a custodian at the facility, according to DOC.

He was initially serving his time in Colorado but was moved for security reasons in 2018, according to KKTV.

A source told PEOPLE last November that Watts has been corresponding over letters with multiple women for years. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," according to the source who spoke to Watts several times. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."

chris-watts1.jpg
Chris Watts.

"He's got nothing else to do," the source said. "So he feeds his ego in that way. The only outlet he has is with these letters."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Watts was convicted in 2018 for the strangulation killing of his wife Shannan in their Colorado home and for smothering his daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

After he killed Shannan, Watts drove her body to his job site at an oil company and buried her there. He then killed his two daughters.

He pleaded guilty to the murders and was given a life sentence.

Authorities concluded that Watts killed his family because he was having an affair with a co-worker who thought he had separated from Shannan. In the days before the killings, Shanann reached out to a friend and shared her growing concerns about her marriage — but never suspected her life was in danger.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Dog on driver's seat
Speeding Driver Claims His Dog Was Driving to Avoid DUI Arrest in Colorado
Paul Razo is pictured in a Sheriff’s Department bulletin dated May 12, 2023. (LA County Sheriff’s Department)
Former LAPD Officer Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys, More Victims Sought
suzanne morphew with her husband barry
Husband of Missing Mom Suzanne Morphew Speaks Out After Filing Lawsuit: Prosecutors Had 'Tunnel Vision'
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
New Mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell Released After She's Convicted of Murdering Her 2 Kids
Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Murder Victim's Family Ready to Face Suspect in Court to 'Make Sure He Doesn't Get Away with It'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=5704368209685509&set=pb.100003371593085.-2207520000.&type=3 Ana Moreno
Mom Driving Daughter to Pick Up Prom Dress Is Fatally Shot in Car as Innocent Bystander in Crossfire
Colorado Rockies trainers and manager Bud Black, left, tend to starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) after Feltner was hit in the head on a line drive hit by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) in the second inning at Coors Field May 13, 2023. Feltner was helped off the field and taken to the clubhouse.
Rockies Pitcher Ryan Feltner Suffers Fractured Skull After Ball to the Head: 'Could Have Been Worse'
Rossana Delgado
Ga. Mom Was Lured with False Promise of Shopping Trip, Then Tortured and Killed by Drug Traffickers
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister, 8, from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies After Allegedly Showing Gun on Instagram
lori vallow daybell trial
Lori Vallow Daybell Has Just Been Convicted of Murdering Her Kids: What's Next for Her and Chad Daybell?
Sarah Yarborough and Patrick Nicholas
Discarded Cigarette Leads to Man's Conviction for Strangling Wash. Teen with Stockings in 1991
EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn go for a double date with their daughter Manzie Tio Allen and boyfriend at Polo Bar in New York City
Woody Allen and Wife Soon-Yi Previn Seen Out with Daughter Manzie Tio Allen in New York City
Kouri and Eric Richins
Husband of Children's Book Author Accused of Murdering Him Suspected She Was Having Affair
Alexis Saborit
Man Who Beheaded Girlfriend on Minnesota Sidewalk Convicted of First-Degree Premeditated Murder
Devon Hoover
Neurosurgeon Was Dragged Naked and Facedown to Attic Crawlspace After Being Shot Twice in Head: Autopsy Report