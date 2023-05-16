Chris Watts Won't Get Special Treatment in Prison on His Birthday; Family Murderer Works as Custodian

Chris Watts is once again having a birthday behind bars — but he won't be getting any special treatment when he turns 38 today.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, inmates don't get a special meal, extra time in the yard or any other accommodation on their big day.

Watts, who is serving a life sentence for murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters in 2018, is in general population at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, in Waupun, Wisc.

Watts currently works as a custodian at the facility, according to DOC.

He was initially serving his time in Colorado but was moved for security reasons in 2018, according to KKTV.

A source told PEOPLE last November that Watts has been corresponding over letters with multiple women for years. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," according to the source who spoke to Watts several times. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."

"He's got nothing else to do," the source said. "So he feeds his ego in that way. The only outlet he has is with these letters."

Watts was convicted in 2018 for the strangulation killing of his wife Shannan in their Colorado home and for smothering his daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

After he killed Shannan, Watts drove her body to his job site at an oil company and buried her there. He then killed his two daughters.

He pleaded guilty to the murders and was given a life sentence.

Authorities concluded that Watts killed his family because he was having an affair with a co-worker who thought he had separated from Shannan. In the days before the killings, Shanann reached out to a friend and shared her growing concerns about her marriage — but never suspected her life was in danger.

