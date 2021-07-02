To Catch a Predator's Chris Hansen Says 'Miscommunication' Led to Warrant for Missed Court Date

Chris Hansen failed to appear in court on Thursday, where he was supposed to provide documents as part of a sting operation he aided authorities with last year

Chris Hansen, the former host of To Catch a Predator, was issued a warrant of his own on Thursday after failing to appear in court.

Hansen, 61, was issued a bench warrant in Shiawassee County, Mich., after he didn't appear in court, as part of a case he previously aided law enforcement with last October.

On social media, Hansen said there was a "miscommunication" about his appearance and said the issue "is currently being resolved."

Hansen was subpoenaed to appear in court with documents related to a sting operation he helped authorities with last October, which led to the arrest of three people who allegedly showed up at a Michigan hotel expecting to have sex with underage girls.

Local WEYI-TV reported that Hansen had been working with authorities from the Shiawassee and Genesee Counties, among other law enforcement agencies, as part of the operation.

Representatives for Hansen and the Shiawassee County Courthouse did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the warrant. But on Instagram, the former TV host said a "miscommunication" had caused him to miss the court appearance.

Hansen said defense attorneys for one of the accused men had requested the TV host provide video from the investigation.

"There was miscommunication about a hearing today on the issue. The matter is currently being resolved!" he wrote.

chris-hansen Chris Hansen | Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson had personally invited Hansen to take part in the sting operation last year, according to WEYI-TV.

"We worked with Chris Hansen to use his platform to reignite the awareness and the enforcement of what's happening here and to duplicate it around the nation," Swanson said at the time.

The sting operation included law enforcement officers communicating with people online under the guise of being underage children, similar to the premise of Hansen's former To Catch a Predator program.

Hansen hosted To Catch a Predator from 2004 to 2007, using hidden cameras to film sting operations of adults agreeing to have sex with minors. (The show was canceled amid controversy and claims of entrapment.)

But Hansen was personally recruited last year to help authorities in Michigan with their local sting operation.