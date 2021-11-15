Labeling Death of Chris Daughtry's Stepdaughter's a Homicide Would Be 'Premature': D.A.

Hannah Price was found dead in her home in Fentress County, Tenn., on Friday

Authorities in Tennessee have opened a death investigation into the sudden death of Hannah Price, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Chris Daughtry.

The Fentress County Sheriff's Department confirms to PEOPLE that there is an active investigation into Price's death. An autopsy is being conducted, but the medical examiner's office has not yet released a cause or manner of death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite reports that Price's boyfriend is in custody, authorities have not released whether it is related to her death.

In a statement, the District Attorney for Tennessee's 8th District says that it would be "premature" to call Price's death a homicide. The statement emphasizes that the investigation is ongoing.

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Mourns Death of Daughter Hannah: 'I Love You Endlessly' Credit: Deanna Daughtry/Instagram; Inset: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

"On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Fentress County Sheriffs Office and the Regional Forensic Center began an investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price, age 25," the release states.

"This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible," the statement continues. "Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price. Once the investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price is complete, authorities will forward their findings to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney General's Office for review."

Price was found dead in her home by local police on Friday. Authorities notified Daughtry and his wife, Deanna, of the discovery.

The following day, the 41-year-old singer wrote about her death on his Instagram, alongside a photo of Hannah.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," the singer wrote. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

Hannah, as well as her sibling Rosa, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna — who met in 2000 — also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, and raise Liam, 7.