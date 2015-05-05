After being named by Las Vegas police in a misdemeanor battery case, Chris Brown is no longer a suspect after the alleged victim declined to pursue charges.

A man told authorities that he’d been assaulted while playing basketball with the singer, 26, at the Palms Casino Resort on Monday morning, CNN reports.

“A verbal altercation on the court led to a physical fight and the victim was punched by another male subject who was later identified as recording artist Chris Brown,” police said in a statement.

“The victim alleging that he was battered … has told LVMPD detectives that he no longer wants to go forward with criminal charges.”

The alleged victim went to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day, according to Reuters.

However, Brown, who recently completed probation for assaulting his former girlfriend Rihanna, denies any involvement in the incident, his publicist Nicole Perna told CNN in a statement.

“Chris is currently in Las Vegas as he is performing at Drai’s on [Tuesday] and receiving a key to the Strip that day as well,” she said. “He has a suite at the hotel that has a basketball court and invited friends to come play. An unruly individual showed up uninvited and was removed from the premises. Chris was not in an altercation with this person.”