Image zoom Frederick Woods California Department Of Corrections And Rehabilitation

Frederick Woods, who was convicted of kidnapping 26 children on a school bus in 1976 along with two accomplices, has been denied parole again.

According to CNN, Woods, 67, will remain at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, California, after he was denied parole for the 17th time on Tuesday. Woods will remain in prison despite the fact that his two accomplices in the infamous Chowchilla kidnapping, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, have been released.

He will be able to appear before the parole board again in 2024, CNN reports.

Woods was last denied parole in 2015, when Jill Klinge, an assistant senior deputy district attorney for Alameda County, told reporters that the decision had to do with Woods’ behavior in prison.

“What makes him different from the other two inmates who were released, he’s had disciplinary infractions,” Klinge said.

During his sentence, Woods has been disciplined for possession of pornography and contraband cellphones, the Associated Press reported in 2015.

On July 15, 1976, Woods and his accomplices hijacked a school bus containing 26 children and held the victims for ransom in an underground bunker in a quarry owned by Woods’ father.

The victims were held for 16 hours for a ransom of $5 million from the Board of Education. According to CNN, it was the largest mass kidnapping in United States history, though none of the victims were physically harmed.

Woods and the Schoenfeld brothers were later caught, charged and sentenced to life in prison. In 2012, Richard Schoenfeld was released after serving more than 35 years. James Schoenfeld was released in 2015.