Former Making the Band Star Chopper Allegedly Used Social Media Fame to Lure Women into Sex Work

Kevin Barnes, aka "Chopper," appeared on the MTV reality show in the early 2000s

A former star on an MTV reality show is accused of leveraging his fame to lure women into becoming sex workers.

Kevin Barnes, 37, who goes by the moniker "Chopper" and starred on the show Making the Band in the early 2000s, was arrested and charged with one count of sex trafficking of an adult, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Barnes was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

A tweet from the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland says Barnes was arrested by that agency in Linthicum, Md., and that authorities believe there may be local victims.

The Las Vegas police release states that Barnes "has a large social media following which detectives believe he used to recruit women to be sex workers." Barnes has approximately 340,000 followers on Instagram.

Kevin Barnes "Choppa" booking photo Kevin Barnes, aka "Chopper" | Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

It was not immediately clear if Barnes has entered a plea.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing court records, reports Barnes was released on his own recognizance during a hearing on Tuesday. The outlet reports he was appointed a public defender, but PEOPLE has not been able to reach his lawyer.

XXL magazine reports that the premise of Making the Band, which featured Sean "Diddy" Combs, was to form a successful music group comprised of little-known artists. The outlet reports Chopper previously signed a deal with Bad Boy Records, which was founded by Combs, but that he has since worked with other labels.