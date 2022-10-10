Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said.

Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs.

Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the teen, and there have been reported sightings of her in the area, police stated in an Oct. 8 press release.

"Friends have received messages that they believe could be from Chloe saying she is safe with a 'family' in Arizona and does not want to return home," according to the press release, "but family and police have been unable to confirm if these messages are, in fact, from Chloe or true."

Officials state Chloe's disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but investigators have grown concerned about her safety since she does not have access to money or her medication, and could possibly be with an adult male.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

When Chloe didn't return home after the high school football game, her parents Jessica and David began posting flyers around town.

The couple told CBS News Colorado that they received a photo of Chloe through an anonymous source.

"She looked injured and unwell," her father told the station.

The parents fear their daughter may have been trafficked or is being held against her will. Her mother had a message for her daughter: "Chloe, honey, we love you so much. You are not in trouble," Jessica said. "If you can come home, please do; and if you can't, we will not stop until we find you."

Anyone who has seen Chloe or who has information should call Boulder dispatch at 303-441-3333. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-THE-LOST and referencing case No. 146-2673.