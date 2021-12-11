FBI Investigating Letters Sent to N.Y. News Stations from Alleged 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'

The Albany field office has asked local media outlets to keep an eye out for more letters, an FBI spokesperson tells PEOPLE

The FBI has confirmed to PEOPLE that multiple news stations in upstate New York have received letters from someone claiming to be the "Chinese Zodiac Killer."

A spokesperson for the Albany field office says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that it is investigating the reported letters and that there is currently no threat to the community.

The Albany field office has asked local media outlets to be on alert for more letters, but has not disclosed what the already received letters entail.

Stations contacted by the FBI have been instructed not no open any suspicious letters to help preserve potential DNA evidence, according to The Albany Times Union, which was first to report the investigation on Friday.

The Times Union did not receive one of the letters signed by the "Chinese Zodiac Killer." However, the paper did receive a letter from someone utilizing the "Zodiac Killer" name in August 1973.

A portion of that letter said, "YOU Were WRONG I AM NOT DEAD OR IN THE HOSPITAL I AM ALIVE AND WELL AND IM GOING TO START KILLING AGAIN Below is the NAME AND LOCATION OF MY NEXT VICTIM But you had Better hurry because I'm going to kill her August 10th at 5 P.M. when the shifts change. ALBANY is A nice Town."

The Zodiac Killer is said to have killed at least five people in the Bay Area of California between 1968 and 1969 and has claimed to have killed at least 30 people in total. The perpetrator was notorious for taunting both law enforcement and media with letters sent to local outlets in cryptograms.

In December 2020, the FBI acknowledged that a coded message attributed to the original Zodiac Killer that was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969 had been solved by a group of private citizens.

Coding expert David Oranchak, who previously told the Chronicle that he had been working on cracking the killer's codes since 2006, shared his findings regarding the so-called "340 cipher" on YouTube, including a portion of the text, which reads: "I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING LOTS OF FUN IN TRYING TO CATCH ME."

"THAT WASNT ME ON THE TV SHOW WHICH BRINGS UP A POINT ABOUT ME I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE GAS CHAMBER BECAUSE IT WILL SEND ME TO PARADICE [sic] ALL THE SOONER BECAUSE I NOW HAVE ENOUGH SLAVES TO WORK FOR ME WHERE EVERYONE ELSE HAS NOTHING WHEN THEY REACH PARADICE SO THEY ARE AFRAID OF DEATH," says the note, per the 46-year-old web designer from Virginia.

"I AM NOT AFRAID BECAUSE I KNOW THAT MY NEW LIFE IS LIFE WILL BE AN EASY ONE IN PARADICE DEATH," it continues.