Yao Pan Ma was placed in a medically-induced coma after Friday's attack

Chinese Immigrant, 61, Fighting for His Life After Brutal Assault on N.Y.C. Street

Police in New York City are searching for the man seen in surveillance footage attacking a 61-year-old Asian man who was collecting cans on the street late at night after losing his job last fall.

Yao Pan Ma was attacked from behind, pushed to the ground, and repeatedly kicked in the head on Friday at around 8:20 p.m., NYPD sources tell PEOPLE.

The brutal attack, which unfolded on 125th Street and 3rd Avenue in Harlem, is being investigated as a hate crime.

The NYPD has released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a baseball cap and black jacket at the time of the attack.

Ma has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Doctors had him placed in a medically-induced coma.

The man's wife spoke to the New York Post, and said she worries her husband won't pull through.

Baozhen Chen, 57, said her husband was a talented pastry chef in China.

The couple came to the United States two years ago, seeking a better life for their kids, who are still in China.

Ma had been working at a Chinese restaurant but lost his job in September.

Chen told the Post he took to collecting cans to make ends meet.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help cover Ma's medical expenses.

More than $360,000 has been raised thus far.