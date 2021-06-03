The four victims have yet to be identified

3 Children, Woman Found Dead in 'Gruesome' Indiana Killings — and Acquaintance Is Arrested

Authorities in Indiana are investigating the murders of a woman and three children, whose bodies were found Wednesday morning inside a home in Fort Wayne.

A statement from Fort Wayne Police alleges the four victims — who've yet to be identified — knew their killer.

Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, was arrested Wednesday afternoon just after 5 p.m.

Police had identified Hancz-Barron as a suspect in the murders early on and had tracked him to an apartment complex in Lafayette.

The statement says Hancz-Barron is being transported back to Fort Wayne to face four felony murder counts.

Police and medics on Wednesday responded to a home at 10:45 a.m., after receiving reports of a "problem unknown." They arrived to find what one official told WANE was a "gruesome" scene.

It is not yet known how the four victims died.

A motive is also unknown, and while police have said Hancz-Barron knew the woman and three children, it is unclear how they were acquainted.

A representative for the woman's family released a statement to WANE, calling this "a very devastating time for our family."

It continues: "Please give us time to process the horrific events that have occurred today. Our daughter was a very special person to our family. Please be respectful of our family's privacy at this time."

WSBT reports Hancz-Barron has a criminal record, with a prior conviction for robbery.

Hancz-Barron was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections in February, but was allowed to serve that time in home detention.