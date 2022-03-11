Female Survivors of Child Sex Trafficking Allegedly Experienced More Sexual Abuse at Texas Healing Shelter 

The Refuge Ranch opened as a place for minors who escaped sex-trafficking to overcome trauma, but an investigation alleges that children were further exploited there

A state-funded Texas shelter for young female victims of sex trafficking is under investigation after a former employee allegedly coerced two of its residents into creating "sexual exploitation material" for sale, the facility confirmed in a statement Thursday.

Operators of The Refuge Ranch in Bastrop, which serves females ages 14-19, said they fired the employee after the allegations came to light on Jan. 24, and "immediately" alerted the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Family and Protective Services.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An investigation has since revealed more victims who alleged they were trafficked by the same ex-employee, and that others who remained employed by the facility appeared to be involved as well, according to a court document obtained by Austin TV station KXAN.

In an emergency court hearing Thursday called by U.S. District Court Judge Janis Jack, nine perpetrators were alleged to have victimized seven children, ages 11-17, who remained in the facility for over a month after the claims were first reported, according to the Texas Tribune.

One staff member of The Refuge Ranch, who was not identified, has been arrested, KXAN reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the document obtained by KXAN, a former employee of the ranch allegedly sold nude photos of two residents in their care and used the cash to purchase illegal drugs and alcohol that was then given to the girls.

The state welfare agency is now "conducting investigations to make sure we have done everything necessary to protect all the residents of The Refuge Ranch," the facility said in its statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all the youth in our care have been placed in alternative care until this is all resolved," the statement said.

"We work with the most vulnerable population and we care deeply for each of the 70 girls that have been in our care since we opened in 2018," Brooke Crowder, founder and CEO of The Refuge, said in the statement. "Every girl that comes to The Refuge has her own unique life story, but each one endured the horrible trauma of child sexual exploitation."

"Our hearts are broken and we are outraged by the actions of former employees whose intent was to harm, not help," she added. "While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the confidentiality of the girls, I know that the truth will prevail."

Rich Richman, an associate commissioner with the state welfare agency, told Judge Jack that other children weren't immediately removed from The Refuge Ranch because state investigators thought the fired individual was the only one responsible, reports the Texas Tribune.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to reports of the alleged abuse by ordering the Texas Rangers to investigate as well.

"The reports of child sex trafficking at The Refuge in Bastrop are abhorrent," Abbott said in a news release. "Child abuse of any kind won't be tolerated in the state of Texas, and we are committed to ensuring these despicable perpetrators are brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law. No child should ever suffer the atrocities of trafficking."

On its website, The Refuge Ranch promotes itself as "the largest long-term, live-in rehabilitation facility for child survivors of sex trafficking in the United States" and is located on a 50-acres campus outside of Austin.