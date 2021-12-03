Child's Remains Were Found in Duffle Bag in 2020 — Now Girl Is ID'd and Mom Is Charged

A child whose remains were found in a duffle bag in Oregon last year has been identified as a 9-year-old girl, and her mother and the mother's girlfriend are now charged with aggravated murder.

The girl was identified as Haley Mae Coblentz, according to news release from the Oregon State Police.

Haley was born in Colorado and had been living with her mother and the mother's girlfriend in multiple places in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest since 2015. She was never reported missing.

The mom, Shawna Browning, 29, and her girlfriend, 34-year-old Lauren Harrison, were arrested in Detroit, Mich., on Nov. 30. Investigators served a warrant on their vehicle and hotel room, police say.

Haley's body was found on Dec. 10, 2020 in the forest next to a rest area on the the H.B. Van Duzer Forrest State Scenic Corridor, a driving route in the western part of Oregon. Based on the level of decomposition, police believe she had died 30 to 60 days before her remains were discovered.

Her remains were sent for DNA testing, which led to her identification.

During their investigation, the Oregon State Police worked in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and, using DNA data, ruled out more than 60 missing children.

Browning and Harrison are being held in Wayne County, Mich., without bail. It is unknown when the suspects will be extradited to Oregon.